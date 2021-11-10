Herrin, IL man accused of displaying gun in a fit of road rage
A Herrin, IL man was arrested after allegedly pulling a firearm out in a fit of road rage. Carbondale police responded around 10:20 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of East Main Street for a road rage call, where a firearm was displayed by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. Officers were able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle. The passenger, 20-year-old Amari Ross, was allegedly found in possession of a stolen firearm. Ross was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.