Missouri launches new teacher recruitment platform to help address educator shortage

Missouri has had a chronic shortage of K-12 teachers for years and educators are leaving the field at an increasing rate across the state. In an effort to address these problems, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has launched a new online recruitment platform. Assistant Commissioner, Dr. Paul Katnik, says the one-stop shop, through TeachMO.org, will allow prospective teachers to explore the profession.

The platform includes free resources, like coaching, scholarships, reimbursements for applications and checklists to walk future teachers through the application process.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!