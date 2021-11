An attempt by the Biden Administration to force businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 is off to a rocky start. A federal appeals court has blocked enforcement of the rule. US Senator Roy Blunt opposes the mandate, saying President Joe Biden is overreaching.

Missouri joined with a little more than half the states in filing a lawsuit against the mandate.

