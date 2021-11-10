U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to pay a visit to Missouri this week

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is making a stop in Missouri this week, on its way to Washington, D.C. Missourians can check out the 84-foot white fur, nicknamed Sugar Bear, at Bass Pro Shops Headquarters in Springfield on Saturday. Samantha Reho, with the U.S. Forest Service, says the tree, which hails from northern California, will be stopping in 25 U.S. cities along the 3,000-mile route.

The tree will be at Bass Pro Shops Headquarters this Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!