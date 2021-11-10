Wednesday, November 10th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Des Moines, IA — Des Moines police said they may know how an apartment fire started early Monday morning. According to police, the fire started inside of an apartment at Gray’s Lake Apartments when an occupant “attempted to light a bug on fire on a futon.” According to police, It “lit up like a tinderbox.” Several people have been displaced after the fire.

Emergency crews had to block off part of that main road while they battled the flames. Shelby Spieker was allowed to go back up to her apartment around 3:30 a.m. to get some things but when she walked in, she was devastated. Ash was everywhere, her ceiling had fallen in and everything was soaked in water. “It looks like a teddy bear stuffing factory exploded everywhere and then they soaked it in an Olympic sized pool. I don’t know, it’s so bad,” Spieker said.

No one was injured in the fire, but smoke filled the entire building, so even though only four apartments had any damage, they are taking extra precautions and evacuating three other units because of all the smoke that filled the building. The fire started about midnight. That’s when Spieker got the call at work that her home was on fire. Police are still investigating the incident.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!