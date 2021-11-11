Poplar Bluff man sentenced on assault and firearm charges

A Poplar Bluff man is facing over three decades in prison following his conviction on assault and firearm charges. Kayln Johnson was convicted by a Butler County jury in August on charges of 1st-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a shooting at a Poplar Bluff residence in January of 2020. On Tuesday, Johnson was sentenced to 25 years on the assault charge, 10 years on the armed criminal action charge, and 10 years on the firearm charge, which is to be served concurrent to the two other sentences. The overall sentence is for 35 years and Johnson must serve 85 percent of the sentence.

