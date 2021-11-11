Thursday, November 11th, 2021 HAPPY VETERANS DAY
Key West, FL — A Florida inmate charged with assaulting his roommate told cops that the victim “farts too much stinking up the cell” and fails to “give a courtesy flush” after using their shared toilet. Investigators allege that 33-year-old Christopher Callen pummeled 57-year-old Amado Dominguez-Quevedo during a confrontation Thursday night inside their cell at the Monroe County Detention Center in Key West.
Callen has been jailed since his arrest in late-September for failing to register as a sex offender with Florida officials. Dominguez-Quevedo, locked up on $40,000 bond, has been in custody since his February arrest for aggravated battery and indecent exposure. During an interview at a hospital emergency room, Dominguez-Quevedo said he was cleaning the toilet when Callen grabbed him by the shirt and began punching him in the face and ribs.
Dominguez-Quevedo, cops noted, “stated that he had no idea why he was being attacked out of the blue and that it seemed random.” The attack left Dominguez-Quevedo with two missing teeth, a broken rib, and “swollen and bruised lips and left orbital socket.” When questioned by cops, Callen–whose knuckles and hands were red–appeared to provide a motive for the assault, complaining about his cellmate’s flatulence and toilet habits. Callen was charged yesterday with aggravated battery by an inmate, a felony for which he is scheduled to be arraigned on November 19.