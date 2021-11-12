Man sought in connection to New Madrid shooting death

Authorities in New Madrid are searching for a man in connection to a shooting death. At around 7 pm Tuesday, officers responded to the 100 block of St. Theresa Lane for a subject with a gunshot wound. At the scene, officers found 18 year-old Patrick Johnson, of New Madrid, sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his hip. He was taken to a Sikeston hospital where he later died. An investigation into the incident led to charges being filed against Terrance Bevly, of New Madrid, for involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and receiving stolen property. Anyone who has information on Bevly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Madrid Police Department at 573-748-5901.

