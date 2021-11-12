One dead after tractor-trailer, motorcycle collide on Independence UPDATE deceased identified
On Wednesday, around 11:40 AM, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Independence at South Broadview. Officers arrived and discovered that a motorcycle that had been traveling west on Independence had hit a semi truck with a trailer as the truck was turning east onto Independence from South Broadview. The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 36-year-old Michael Brown, of Cape Girardeau, died as a result of his injuries. Brown’s passenger, identified only as an adult female from Cape Girardeau was transported to a local hospital. She was later airlifted to a St Louis hospital due to the severity of her injuries.