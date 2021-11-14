Endangered Silver Advisory – Webster Groves Police Department – Linda Tomlin

The Webster Groves Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at a gas station in Fredericktown, MOat 10:00 p.m. on 11/12/2021.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Linda Tomlin, a white, female, age 74, hgt 5’3″, 115 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Alzheimer’s

Vehicle Information:

Gray 2010 Toyota Corolla bearing MO, JE6X3B last seen having been directed north from a gas station in Fredericktown.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident :

Tomlin left a care facility at approximately 12:00 p.m. on November 12th. She is not known to be out past dark. Tomlin purchased fuel in Fredericktown at 10:00 p.m. According to the clerk she seemed confused trying to get back home. She was directed to travel back north to St. Louis and no contact has made been since.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000.

