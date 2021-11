COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in Missouri, with a third wave coming a little sooner than some health officials expected. Mosaic Life Care Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Davin Turner, says the patients at Mosaic are showing harsher symptoms.

Turner says the elderly remain vulnerable to the most severe effects of COVID.

