Two fires reported within an hour in Cape

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to two structure fires within an hour of each other this past weekend. The Fire Dept. was dispatched for a report of flames coming from a home in the 500 block of S. Frederick. A police officer arrived on scene and confirmed flames coming from what appeared to be a vacant house. First arriving units found fire on the rear of the home and upgraded to a working fire assignment. The next arriving fire crews found fire had extended to the second floor. All searches yielded no victims. The fire was contained in 20 minutes. Shortly after, dispatch reported a second fire in the 1100 block of William Street. Mutual aid companies covering city fire stations responded to William St. Arriving crews found a structure with heavy smoke showing from the front and sides of the house. The fire was then found on the back side of the structure. Additional crews found a fire extension into the 2nd floor. The flames were contained in about 20 minutes. Neighbors said the property had been vacant for about 6 months. Searches of the home yielded no victims. Both fires are considered suspicious and under investigation. Both homes are inhabitable.

