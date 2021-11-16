Catron driver dies after hitting freightliner

One person has died following a crash Friday evening near Kewanee. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 22-year-old Richard Stinson, of Catron, was driving on Route W in New Madrid County when his vehicle hit a Freightliner that was stopped in the roadway. Stinson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the freightliner suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital. This is the 50th fatality for Troop E this year.

