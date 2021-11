Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, wants to do away with the military draft. Hartzler represents Ft. Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base. Hartzler has two house bills – one to abolish the draft.

Hartzler argues that the 26 million dollars a year spent on maintaining a draft is too much. She says this is also in answer to some members of Congress calling for women to be included in the draft.

