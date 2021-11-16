Missouri doctor: Current systems not big enough to handle growing mental health crisis

A Missouri doctor says the current health systems are not big enough to handle the state’s growing mental health crisis. Dr. Matt Stinson, with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, said primary care and behavioral health providers should be incentivized to work together in primary care settings, including on nights and weekends. During a legislative committee hearing, Representative Lisa Thomas, a psychiatrist, said she worries about unintended consequences.

Thomas said collaboration between primary care and behavioral health providers is a good thing and boosting virtual mental health services might be an option.

