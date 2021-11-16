One dead, two injured in Bloomfield collision

A crash Friday afternoon in Bloomfield has resulted in one death. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the wreck occurred at around 4:45 pm on Highway 25 at Griffin Road when a truck, driven by 36-year-old Christopher Tormino, of Campbell, was crossing the road and was hit by a car. A passenger in the car, identified as 44-year-old Roy Bell, of Bloomfield, was transported to a Dexter hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car, as well as a juvenile passenger were transported to regional hospitals. No injuries were listed for the driver of the 1st vehicle. Bell and the juvenile were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. This is the 51st fatality for Troop E this year.

