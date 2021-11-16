Two defendants in separate murder cases bound over for trial

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced two Defendants, charged with two separate murders, have been bound over to stand trial. Elizabeth Bridges is charged in connection with her participation in the July 10, 2021 murder of Randy Thomas in Hayti. She is charge of first degree murder, felony murder, armed criminal action, 2 counts of felony tampering with physical evidence, and leaving the scene of an accident. Her preliminary hearing was held yesterday and the court ruled in favor of the State and Bridges was bound over to stand trial in Division 1. Bridges is scheduled to appear in court again on December 21, 2021 in Pemiscot County. In the Stoddard County Case involving the November 5, 2021 homicide of Frank Morris near Dexter, Boyd Lippoldt was charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, felony of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence. Lippoldt appeared in court on Friday, November 12, 2021, waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over and ordered to stand trial. Lippoldt’s next court date is on November 22, 2021.

