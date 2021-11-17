Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill; MO to get $9 billion

President Biden has signed into law the one-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill and billions have been designated for Missouri. Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas attended Monday’s bill signing. Missouri is expected to get nine-billion-dollars over five years to help update the state’s roads, bridges, airports, broadband internet expansion and other infrastructure. Cleaver says many of the towns in his district will see improvements because of the bill.

Missouri’s federal aid will also go toward getting some zero emission buses and making school buses more energy efficient.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!