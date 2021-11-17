Shots fired on Wisteria in Cape Sunday; no one injured, two juveniles detained
The Southeast Missourian reports that shots were fired on Wisteria Drive on Sunday in Cape Girardeau, and resulted in a home hit by gunfire and two juveniles detained. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive for a report of shots fired at around 4:40 p.m. Officers canvassed the area and located several witnesses, spent shell casings and a home that had been hit by gunfire. Officers located suspects fleeing the area and detained two juveniles near the scene. The incident is still under investigation by the department.