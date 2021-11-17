Wappapello woman to 60 months for possession of meth with intent to distribute

A Wappapello woman was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute. 43-year-old Natalie Collins pleaded guilty on June 28, 2021. Collins admitted in her plea that on March 24, 2020, she was arrested in Poplar Bluff while in possession of almost five ounces of meth that she was planning on delivering to another person. Collins will also serve a four year term of supervised release after her term of incarceration.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!