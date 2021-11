Authorities in Stoddard County say a Dudley man has been taken into custody on multiple firearm counts. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66-year-old William Campbell was recently booked on six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Campbell’s bond has been set at $20,000, cash only.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!