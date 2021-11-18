Fredericktown man arrested on multiple charges in Madison County
A Fredericktown man was arrested on multiple charges in Madison County earlier this week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 49-year-old Paul Johnson was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for ice, felony unlawful use of a weapon, speeding, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance for less than 10 grams of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was taken to the Madison County Jail and released.