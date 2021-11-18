Missouri Attorney General Statement on OSHA Suspending Enforcement of Private Employer Vaccine Mandate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today released the following statement after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration paused enforcement of their unlawful emergency temporary standard requiring vaccination or testing for private employers with 100 or more employees:



“Earlier this month, I led a coalition in filing suit to halt OSHA’s unlawful vaccine mandate, the first states to do so. Yesterday, OSHA announced that they would suspend enforcement of their illegal emergency temporary standard that mandates vaccines or testing on private employers. This is a huge victory for the people of Missouri and businesses across the country, and an important step to completely halting these vaccine mandates, but there is more work to be done. Our case has moved to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, and we’re optimistic that we will prevail in completely halting this vaccine mandate once and for all.”

