MO groups sue OSHA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A few Missouri agriculture groups are suing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil Company, and dry fertilizer manufacturer Doyle Manufacturing Company are challenging OSHA’s emergency rule, which would mandate U.S. workers at companies of 100 employees or more be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly. Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins says the requirement is unconstitutional.

A federal court has temporarily blocked the requirement from being enforced and OSHA announced Tuesday that it would suspend enforcement of the rule.

