MO Trucking Association on vaccine mandate
A federal court has temporarily blocked the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers. The nation’s trucking shortage amounts to about 80-thousand drivers – with the holiday season in full swing. President and CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association Tom Crawford says a mandate could fuel some fleets to lose as much as 37-percent of their drivers. He says the trucking industry is pro-vaccine, but anti-vaccine mandate.
Crawford says members also oppose the testing requirement because he says it would be a “nightmare” to undertake.