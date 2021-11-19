Ed commissioner: MO falling significantly behind neighboring states in teacher pay

Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says the state is falling significantly behind the eight bordering states when it comes to teacher pay. During a legislative committee hearing this week, Vandeven said Missouri’s teachers are leaving the field at a greater rate than the state has ever seen before.

Teacher pay is mostly decided at the local level. The minimum teacher pay set by the state, which is currently at 25-thousand-dollars, has not been increased in about 15 years.

