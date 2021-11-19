Friday, November 19th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Raleigh, NC — A Raleigh man was charged with insurance fraud after officials say he faked an image to show there was a hair in his McDonald’s burger. Officials accused Ronnie Bernard Truesdale, 41, of planting a hair on a the burger after removing the wrapper. Truesdale also said the burger caused him to become nauseated.

He filed an insurance claim with Zurich North America, an insurer for McDonald’s, for pain and suffering, as well as $1,595 in medical expenses paid to WakeMed. Truesdale was also charged with felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

