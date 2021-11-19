Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles area

Residents of Southeast Missouri were shaken Wednesday evening when a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the region. The quake occurred around 8:50 p.m. and was centered five miles south-southeast of Williamsville. U.S. Geological Survey data shows the quake as the largest to strike Missouri since a magnitude 3.9 hit the Bertrand area east of Sikeston in February 2012. Since that quake, three others measuring 3.6 have occurred in the region. Local officials have not heard of any damage reports, but are encouraging those with damage to contact them. Many residents across Butler County and the surrounding area reported hearing a loud boom, with the ground shaking for several seconds. Some residents reported items being shaken off of shelving and walls. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

