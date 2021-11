Missouri’s soy growers want the federal government to do more to support renewable fuels and bio-based products. Missouri Soybean Association director Gary Wheeler testified this week at a U.S. House Agriculture Subcommittee hearing. Wheeler said soy growers are doing their part and are ready to do more.

Wheeler said there must also be increased investment in soy product research.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!