Menu

Trading Post – November 20

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

‘93 Chevy 4wd pickup – $2,500

Home decor items 

Metal pickup tool box – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

Rifle ammo

8 ft Warner ladder

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Rocker recliner – $250 – ph #: 573-987-9017

————–

‘89 Lincoln Town Car

‘50 Farmall H tractor – ph #: 573-703-1237

————–

Whole home sale – 1119 Dorothy – Cape G.

————–

AR15 rifle – $500

Huckabee-signed bass guitar – $500

Viper tube amplifier – $300 – ph #: 573-887-3013

————–

Large wooden office desk

Wooden work bench

Bookcase – ph #: 335-8482

————–

International riding mower motor – 2 ½ hp – $50 – ph #: 576-7405

————–

2 stainless steel kitchen sinks – $25/each or $40/both – ph #: 334-3595

————–

Assorted ammunition – ph #: 576-7405

————–

Buying: tires/wheels for GM muscle car

Buying: lever-action rifle – ph #: 618-927-5612

————–

Medicine cabinet – w/glass front – $10

Samsung surround-sound bar – $85

6 outdoor lanterns – $25 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

‘07 F150 Ford pickup – 4wd – $1,500 – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Needs tree cutting service – ph #: 243-8629

————–

2 Men’s London Fog coats – XL – $50/each

Chrysler letterman jacket – $25 – ph #: 667-5540

————–

‘97 Mazda sedan – $1,250 – ph #: 573-382-4576

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: