Trading Post – November 20
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
‘93 Chevy 4wd pickup – $2,500
Home decor items
Metal pickup tool box – ph #: 314-243-6197
————–
Rifle ammo
8 ft Warner ladder
Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543
————–
Rocker recliner – $250 – ph #: 573-987-9017
————–
‘89 Lincoln Town Car
‘50 Farmall H tractor – ph #: 573-703-1237
————–
Whole home sale – 1119 Dorothy – Cape G.
————–
AR15 rifle – $500
Huckabee-signed bass guitar – $500
Viper tube amplifier – $300 – ph #: 573-887-3013
————–
Large wooden office desk
Wooden work bench
Bookcase – ph #: 335-8482
————–
International riding mower motor – 2 ½ hp – $50 – ph #: 576-7405
————–
2 stainless steel kitchen sinks – $25/each or $40/both – ph #: 334-3595
————–
Assorted ammunition – ph #: 576-7405
————–
Buying: tires/wheels for GM muscle car
Buying: lever-action rifle – ph #: 618-927-5612
————–
Medicine cabinet – w/glass front – $10
Samsung surround-sound bar – $85
6 outdoor lanterns – $25 – ph #: 573-450-5312
————–
‘07 F150 Ford pickup – 4wd – $1,500 – ph #: 573-450-5401
————–
Needs tree cutting service – ph #: 243-8629
————–
2 Men’s London Fog coats – XL – $50/each
Chrysler letterman jacket – $25 – ph #: 667-5540
————–
‘97 Mazda sedan – $1,250 – ph #: 573-382-4576