MO child psychologist says children with mental health issues are filling ER; suicide leading cause of death among adolescents
Suicide is the leading cause of death among adolescents. Dr. Amy Beck, a child psychologist at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, says she spends most of her time dealing with suicidal children and children battling addiction.
During a legislative committee hearing, Beck said she has noticed a significant increase in addiction among teens and young adults since the pandemic. She recommended to the committee to increase suicide prevention training for school counselors and those in primary care.