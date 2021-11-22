MO child psychologist says children with mental health issues are filling ER; suicide leading cause of death among adolescents

Suicide is the leading cause of death among adolescents. Dr. Amy Beck, a child psychologist at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, says she spends most of her time dealing with suicidal children and children battling addiction.

During a legislative committee hearing, Beck said she has noticed a significant increase in addiction among teens and young adults since the pandemic. She recommended to the committee to increase suicide prevention training for school counselors and those in primary care.

