U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver were the only Missouri Congressional members who supported the infrastructure package. Congressman Sam Graves says the larger spending bill will cost much more than its 1.75 Trillion dollar price tag.

Missouri is expected to get about seven-billion-dollars in federal funding as a result of the plan.

