Monday, November 22nd, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Volusia County, FL — A Port Orange man faces charges after deputies say he activated red and blue lights on this truck and attempted to pull over another driver. According to a news release, an off-duty Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was driving Thursday morning when he spotted a silver Ford F-150 with red and blue flashing lights and a Florida Sheriff’s Association license plate.
The sergeant said he watched the pickup attempt to pull over another driver. The off-duty sergeant then circled back to get photos of the truck’s license plate, but the driver pulled behind a building. The sergeant then called deputies about the incident who determined the truck belonged to Joseph Mercier. Mercier was picked up on a warrant on Thursday night.
Body camera video of the arrest shows 54-year-old Mercier admitting to having red and blue lights on his truck but denying that he tried to pull anyone over. “I never pulled anyone over, I swear to god,” Mercier said to deputies. He now faces charges of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked.