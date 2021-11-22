Name released of man killed in officer involved shooting

Authorities have released the name of the suspect who was involved in an officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff. Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they are investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Poplar Bluff Police Department. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning when officers were confronted by a person with a weapon in a reported threatening manner. Parrott says that the suspect has been identified as 55-year-old Bennie Foster Jr., of Poplar Bluff, who died at the scene. Four officers have been placed on administrative leave as the incident remains under investigation.

