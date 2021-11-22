Riverfront Mural Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

To celebrate the long-awaited completion of the new “Welcome to Cape Girardeau, Missouri” riverfront mural on the Mississippi River flood-wall, Old Town Cape, with the help of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted a Ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, November 19 at 11 AM in front of the new mural on the river side of the flood wall in downtown Cape Girardeau. The program commenced with remarks by Danny Essner, Past Board President of Old Town Cape, followed by remarks by Mayor Bob Fox. Craig Thomas, the artist that designed and painted the mural, was available for questions following the remarks.

“We are excited to see this transformation of the riverfront mural, which can be seen from boats and travelers driving over the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. We once again have a riverfront and a riverfront mural that we can all be proud of.” Said Past Board President, Danny Essner.

Old Town Cape would like to offer special thanks to the City of Cape Girardeau, Visit Cape, Tim and Nancy Blattner, and Danny and Deb Essner for assisting with the funding for this project.

