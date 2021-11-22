SEMO student charged with second-degree rape

A Southeast Missouri State University student is facing a felony charge of second-degree rape after a reported incident last month at an off-campus fraternity house. Court documents state the victim, an adult female, was attending a party at a Theta Xi Fraternity house on Oct. 23. The victim stated that 22-year-old Paul Fears, who she knew, grabbed her by her hand and led her to his bedroom where he threw her onto a couch. The victim alleged Fears then locked the bedroom door, picked her up and placed her on his bed and assaulted her. The victim stated she told Fears several times to stop and asked to leave. Once the victim was able to leave, she went outside the house where she texted a friend for help. She then went to a local hospital where a sexual assault evidence kit was completed. Fears was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $50,000 cash bond. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!