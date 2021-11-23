Former PB funeral home owner, wife arrested on theft charges

A former Poplar Bluff funeral home operator and his wife are facing Class C felony charges of receiving stolen property after a lengthy investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Attorney General’s Office into alleged thefts from the business. 41-year-old Andrew Moore and 39-year-old Amanda Moore, of Poplar Bluff, turned themselves into the Butler County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday and Thursday. Both posted a $10,000 cash bond. The pair were among a group of investors known as MVP Investment Group, which was the owner of the former Moore Funeral Home in Poplar Bluff. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

