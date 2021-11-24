Missouri’s airports are bracing for a wave of holiday travelers this week. In Kansas City, more than 300-thousand people are expected to fly through KCI this week. Airport spokesman Joe McBride encourages travelers to arrive at least two hours early to avoid problems.

Airlines expect the number of people flying this Thanksgiving holiday week to approach pre-pandemic levels. TSA says it expects to screen 20 million people during this week, based on reservations data it receives from airlines.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!