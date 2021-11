Missouri has about 40 Christmas tree farms. Wayne Harmon, with the Missouri Christmas Tree Association, talks about what the tree supply is looking like for this holiday season.

Harmon, who runs Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm Boonville, says there are Christmas tree farms in every region of the state. To find a Christmas tree farm, go to MissouriChristmasTrees.org.

