Wednesday, November 24th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Naples, FL –While seated in the rear of a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, Summer Watkins had a brilliant idea. “Baby, we should record an OnlyFans video back here,” the 24-year-old yelled to her male companion, who would soon join her in the squad car. Watkins and 24-year-old Yordan Noa were seated in the police vehicle after Noa’s BMW was pulled over early Thursday since he was driving with a suspended license.

Cops planned to transport the duo to nearby Shell station in Naples where they could “make arrangements to get home.” When Noa joined her in the patrol car, Watkins asked a cop, “What if I suck his d*ck back here?” The officer replied that she could not do that. Watkins, however, persisted: “Can I suck his d*ck back here?” The officer responded, “No.”

When the cop closed the vehicle’s rear door and walked away for a few minutes, Watkins and Noa–neither of whom was handcuffed–engaged in sexual activity that was recorded by the “prisoner compartment camera.” The sexual encounter was discovered an hour later when a patrolman reviewed video footage of the couple in the police vehicle. Watkins was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and breach of peace and Noa was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, breach of peace, and exposure of sexual organs.

