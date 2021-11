Guns, swords, tools, and cash have all been reported stolen from a Metropolis, IL home. The Massac County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating the burglary that happened sometime between last Wednesday and last Friday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Massac County Sheriff’s Office at (618)524-2912.

