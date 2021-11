A Farm Bureau economist does not expect all the logistics and other issues to be sorted out and bring food prices down as we move into a new year. Sam Funk says people are also eating better – impacting the demand for food.

Fertilizer prices have been rising — and he says the cost of all other inputs used by farmers are unlikely to drop.

