Governor Parson’s Trade Mission to Israel and Greece Postponed
Governor Mike Parson’s international trade mission to Israel and Greece has been postponed due to recent travel restrictions. Efforts to reschedule the trade mission are underway, additional details will be released once confirmed.
“We are postponing our trade mission because we want to respect the travel policies and practices enacted by the host countries,” Governor Parson said. “While we are disappointed that we have to postpone, delaying our trade mission is necessary and the best course of action to ensure the health and safety of our state leaders, private partners, and staff who were planning to join us. We look forward to traveling to Israel and Greece soon.”
With Governor Parson’s trade mission postponed, please see below for an updated weekly schedule.
Governor Parson’s Schedule for November 30 – December 3, 2021
On Tuesday, November 30, Governor Parson will travel to Kansas City to tour the Bishops’ Storehouse and participate in the Giving Machines Grand Unwrapping Launch with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints leaders.
Governor Parson will also virtually meet with Missouri Realtors to provide an update on Missouri’s strong economy.
On Wednesday, December 1, Governor Parson will participate in the Capitol Christmas Tree ceremony outside the Governor’s Office and host Freshman and Sophomore Missouri State Representatives for a reception at the Governor’s Mansion.
On Friday, December 3, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Second Lady Claudia Kehoe will light the Governor’s Mansion Christmas Tree for the opening night of candlelight tours.
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Governor Parson to tour the Bishops’ Storehouse
When: 11:00 – 11:40 a.m.
Where: 4051 N. Kimball Dr., Kansas City, MO 64161
Media: Open
Governor Parson to participate in the Giving Machines Grand Unwrapping Launch
When: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Where: Crown Center Square Plaza
2450 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64106
Media: Open
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Governor Parson to participate in Capitol Christmas Tree ceremony
When: 1:30 – 2:00 p.m.
Where: Governor’s Office (Rm. 216)
State Capitol
Media: Open
Friday, December 3, 2021
Opening Night of Governor’s Mansion Candlelight Tours with Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Second Lady Claudia Kehoe
When: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Where: Governor’s Mansion
Media: Open