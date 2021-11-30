One dead, three injured in Friday afternoon car crash in Butler County
A Doniphan woman died and three others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision Friday along Highway 67. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 59-year-old Rita Overstreet was killed in the crash that occurred around 2:10 p.m. at Highway 67 and County Road 323 in Butler County. Officials said Overstreet was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 that pulled into the path of a 2013 Lincoln MKZ. A passenger in the Toyota, as well as the driver and a passenger in the Lincoln, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.