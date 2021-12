The head of the Missouri Department of Transportation says the agency’s snow plow worker shortage this year is severe. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says it will take road crews longer to clear roads during and after storms.

Drivers earn between 15 and 17-dollars an hour, which is well below the national average for this kind of work. To apply, go to modot.org

