Stoddard County man pleads guilty in 2018 deadly stabbing

A Stoddard County man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in a 2018 deadly stabbing. On June 28, 2018, Josh Koonce was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the stabbing death of Jimmy Casey at this home in Dexter. Koonce was charged after fleeing to Colorado soon after the incident. His case was scheduled for jury trial on November 29 and was to last the entire week. Koonce is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2022 in Bloomfield at 1 p.m. For the murder charge, he faces no less than 10 years and up to a sentence of life imprisonment. For the armed criminal action charge, he faces three to 15 years of imprisonment, which is statutorily required to be served consecutive to the murder charge.

