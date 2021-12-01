Suspicious death investigation underway in Dexter

Authorities in Stoddard County are investigating a suspicious death. Dexter Chief of Police Hank Trout reports that officers responded to a location on Condor Drive Monday for a medical assist call of a cardiac arrest. The 49-year-old male victim was transported to a Dexter hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified. Trout says that the Stoddard County Major Case Squad has been activated due to the death being suspicious. An autopsy has been scheduled for today in Farmington.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!