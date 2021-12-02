Cape police arrest both robbery suspect and store clerk following Tuesday altercation

Cape Girardeau police officers arrested two people Tuesday afternoon after a robbery in the 2100 block of William Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned a suspect had stolen an item from a business and the clerk had attempted to detain the suspect. There was no evidence the suspect who robbed the store had brandished any weapons. Archived emergency communications transmissions indicated the person who shot at the suspect was an employee of Vapor Maven in the Town Plaza Shopping Center. The employee shot at the suspect as he drove away and was nearly run over by the suspect’s vehicle. As the suspect drove from the scene, the employee of the business fired three rounds from his handgun at the vehicle. The vehicle fled the area with stolen property and Cape Girardeau police officers quickly located the vehicle and the driver on Good Hope Street. The suspect was arrested for robbery and the employee was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon for firing a handgun at a moving vehicle in a busy parking lot. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

