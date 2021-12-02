Man arrested for firearm theft in Cape
On Saturday, November 20, a deputy from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a report of a theft of a firearm. While responding to the area of the report, another call came in about an individual reportedly breaking into a residence on Singing Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. The deputy immediately responded and located the individual. After an investigation, an arrest was made and a warrant was issued by the Prosecuting Attorney’s office for Trevon Nicholson. He was charged with one count of 2nd-degree burglary and two counts of stealing.