Man arrested for firearm theft in Cape

On Saturday, November 20, a deputy from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a report of a theft of a firearm. While responding to the area of the report, another call came in about an individual reportedly breaking into a residence on Singing Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. The deputy immediately responded and located the individual. After an investigation, an arrest was made and a warrant was issued by the Prosecuting Attorney’s office for Trevon Nicholson. He was charged with one count of 2nd-degree burglary and two counts of stealing.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!