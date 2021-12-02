Thursday, December 2nd, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Elmhurst, IL — A motorist who has a Tesla logo tattooed on his face was driving a 1992 minivan when he was arrested Friday on a felony DUI count and multiple vehicular charges. 25-year-old Jordan Lindsey was behind the wheel of a GMC Safari that crashed Thursday evening on Route 83 in Elmhurst, a city 20 miles west of Chicago. A Circuit Court complaint describes the 10:00 p.m. accident as a “single vehicle roll-over.”
Lindsey was arrested on a felony aggravated DUI count since he was driving with a suspended license due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He was also charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and driving with a suspended license. Lindsey was booked into the DuPage County jail, from which he was later released on bond.
He is scheduled for a December 20th court appearance. The Wisconsin native, who lives a few miles outside Elmhurst, has a pending misdemeanor disorderly conduct case and a rap sheet with a multitude of vehicular convictions. Judging by his face, Lindsey is a Tesla fan, though it does not appear as if he owns one of the electric vehicles. Lindsey’s main ride is a 30-year-old maroon minivan that seats eight and, when new, got an average of 16 miles per gallon.