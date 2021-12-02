Thursday, December 2nd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Elmhurst, IL — A motorist who has a Tesla logo tattooed on his face was driving a 1992 minivan when he was arrested Friday on a felony DUI count and multiple vehicular charges. 25-year-old Jordan Lindsey was behind the wheel of a GMC Safari that crashed Thursday evening on Route 83 in Elmhurst, a city 20 miles west of Chicago. A Circuit Court complaint describes the 10:00 p.m. accident as a “single vehicle roll-over.”

Lindsey was arrested on a felony aggravated DUI count since he was driving with a suspended license due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He was also charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and driving with a suspended license. Lindsey was booked into the DuPage County jail, from which he was later released on bond.

He is scheduled for a December 20th court appearance. The Wisconsin native, who lives a few miles outside Elmhurst, has a pending misdemeanor disorderly conduct case and a rap sheet with a multitude of vehicular convictions. Judging by his face, Lindsey is a Tesla fan, though it does not appear as if he owns one of the electric vehicles. Lindsey’s main ride is a 30-year-old maroon minivan that seats eight and, when new, got an average of 16 miles per gallon.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!